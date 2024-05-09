A regional operator has begun delivering NHS 111 services for Staffordshire residents.

Community Interest Company DHU Healthcare will now be responsible for handling an average five million calls a year after taking responsibility for the whole Midlands area.

The organisation is the country’s largest 111 provider having begun delivering services in 2010.

It will also handle calls in Staffordshire under the new agreement.



DHU’s chief executive Stephen Bateman said:

“We have worked hard to create exceptional NHS 111 services for the last 14 years – and since 2019 our provision has been rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission. “Thanks to the collective contributions of colleagues, we are proud to deliver compassionate, high-quality care and to be there for people when they need urgent medical advice.” Stephen Bateman