From a bucket list aiming to raise £10,000, efforts started by Stephen Sutton MBE to support a charity are now nearing the £6million mark.

The Burntwood fundraiser made headlines around the globe ten years ago as his work to help the Teenage Cancer Trust saw donations flood in.

But a decade on from his death on 14th May 2014, his legacy continues to see money raised for the charity in his name, including the the 12th Stephen Sutton Ride Out this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary, the Teenage Cancer Trust’s chief executive Kate Collins told Lichfield Live Stephen had inspired people to help others.

“He wanted to make sure other young people with cancer were supported – it was Stephen’s story but it was never a story about him. “After he’d posted his final thumbs up picture online, one of the team got in touch with Stephen because we could see the total was going up and up. They asked if he wanted the money to go towards anything specific that the Teenage Cancer Trust did. “He just told us to keep doing what we’re doing and helping other young people, so that’s what we’ve done.” Kate Collins

Kate said the money raised by Stephen had been like “rocket fuel” for the charity by helping them to ensure there was a teenage and young adult ward in every major cancer hospital that needed one in the UK.

The awareness he created has also boosted the profile of the Teenage Cancer Trust in the long term, allowing the organisation to set up partnerships with the likes of supermarket chain Aldi.

But despite the ongoing impact made by the Burntwood fundraiser, the scale of the donations received has not come as a surprise to Kate.

“One of the many things I learnt from Stephen was to never underestimate Stephen – if I said I was surprised at the amount raised, I’d be underestimating him! “His legacy is that he showed that you can make choices about how you want to navigate whatever challenges life throws at you. “Stephen wanted to be a medical doctor to look after people. He wanted to make a difference. That was a big driver for him, so when his cancer diagnosis showed that he wasn’t going to be able to do that he just did it in another way.” Kate Collins

Stephen’s bucket list saw him take on a wide variety of challenges such as hugging an animal bigger than him, meeting the comedian Jimmy Carr, getting a tattoo and taking part in a skydive.

Kate said his attitude meant his story remains just as engaging today as it did before his death.

“I was recently watching a film with my teenage son that Stephen made about when life gives you cancer. “For young people today life can be tough, so actually seeing a young person just doing their thing in their own way makes a real difference. “Stephen has taught us all about the importance of having the confidence to do what you want to do. “There’s no right or wrong way to face cancer. Stephen did it in the way that was instinctively his way. “That’s what is so powerful about his story and why it is so unique.” Kate Collins