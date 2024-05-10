People are being invited to attend a Dementia Friends information session in Burntwood next week.

The event takes place at the Old Mining College at 1pm on 13th May as part of Dementia Action Week.

Visitors will be able to find out more about becoming a Dementia Friend.

A spokesperson said:

“Too many people affected by dementia feel that society fails to understand the condition they live with. “Dementia Friends help by raising awareness and understanding, so that people living with dementia can continue to live in the way they want. “The session runs for an hour, is really interactive and informal, and everyone who attends will be given a Dementia Friends badge at the end.”

People can register to attend here.