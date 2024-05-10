The Lichfield Garrick has confirmed one of the stars of its next panto.

Gill Jordan will appear as Fairy Sugarsnap in Jack and the Beanstalk, which will run at the city theatre from 22nd November to 5th January.

The performer will join panto dame Sam Rabone for the show.

Although she has now retired her popular Black Country character Doreen Tipton, Gill also has a number of TV and theatre credits under her name having appeared in shows for the likes of Netflix, Sky and the BBC.

A spokesperson for the Garrick said:

“More recently, she has worked on a number of short films including a brief cameo as a politician in Slaughterbots, Mrs Ondoby in The Life and Times of Norman Ondoby, and Laura in Nightshade. “When Gill is not acting, she works as an educational mentor for SEND students, and devises and runs theatre workshops for schools. “She has now retired the character of Doreen and is looking forward to bringing something new to the Lichfield Garrick panto this year.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk can be booked at www.lichfieldgarrick.com or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.