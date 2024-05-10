The outgoing chair of Burntwood Town Council says she has been “priviliged” to represent the community.

Cllr Diane Evans will hand over the chains to a new member of the authority later this month.

The Labour representative for Boney Hay and Central ward said attending community events and supporting Burntwood Be A Friend had been highlights of the past 12 months.

She said:

“As I come to the end of my year as chair of Burntwood Town Council, I look back and reflect on how satisfying the year has been. “I have been privileged to represent our great community at a number of events and to see how many people give up their time to volunteer in such a variety of organisations. “During my year as chair I decided to support Burntwood Be A Friend as my charity. This has enabled me to observe and be aware of the wonderful job the staff and volunteers do to enhance the quality of life for so many. “They provide a Women’s Walk and a Men’s Walk to promote wellbeing, and run a Community Garden at St Anne’s Church for anyone who enjoys gardening and wants to be involved in a friendly group. “They also run the Community Store three times a week at Sankey’s Corner, which is an inspiring opportunity to prevent food from being disposed of in landfill.” Cllr Diane Evans

Cllr Evans said her time in the role had shown her the strength of the town’s community in action.

“I have enjoyed my year as chair enormously and I am indebted to all those who have helped and assisted me throughout the year. “It has made me realise what a wonderful, friendly community we have in Burntwood and how people work hard for others. I am proud to be a resident here.” Cllr Diane Evans