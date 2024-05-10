A new show for children in Lichfield will use puppets to explore true friendship and the magic of nature.

Out of the Hat is at The Hub at St Mary’s on 2nd June and is suitable for youngsters aged between two and nine.

It follows the story of Doris and Delilah who wake up to find something strange and sparkly has fallen out of the sky. Inspired to put on the world’s greatest magic show they meet a range of characters in a bid to make their dream comne true.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Having previously captivated our younger audiences with their delightful show Hulla Balloony Moon Time, we can’t wait to welcome Long Nose Puppets back to The Hub with their latest show. “Those of us with young children just know that it’s going to excite and enchant – and keep us adults entertained too.” Anthony Evans

Tickets are £13 for adults and £10 children. To book visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.