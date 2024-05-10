A report has backed plans for more than 100 new homes to be built on land in Fradley.

The proposals for the plot off Horner Avenue have been called in for further deliberation by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee by Cllr Mike Wilcox over highways concerns.

Objections have also been raised by Fradley Parish Council.

But a report from a planning officer said the development of 109 homes should be given the green light.

“The application has been submitted following a scheme for 115 dwellings which was refused, and dismissed at appeal. “The comments made by the Planning Inspector have been given due consideration in the assessment of this application. “The site is allocated for employment development through the local Plan Allocations Document, but given the limited access, the development of the site for residential purposes is not precluded. “The number of dwellings and mix proposed, will provide a suitable density of development to integrate into the character of the area, whilst also helping to meet the housing needs of the district.” Planning report

A final decision will be made by the planning committee at a meeting on Monday (13th May).