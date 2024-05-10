Residents in Kings Bromley have handed over a petition calling for new safety measures after a woman died in a hit-and-run incident.

June Baker died in October last year at the junction of Yoxall Road and Church Lane.

Locals said the 80-year-old’s death had come following concerns about the impact of issues such as speeding in the village.

They have now handed over a petition to Cllr Richard Cox, Conservative member for Lichfield Rural West at Staffordshire County Council.

Organiser Yvonne Sheldon said:

“Following the very tragic accident in our village – and after hearing the comments from the residents – I felt that I wanted to do something that might make a difference. “I wanted raise awareness by getting a petition together to try and improve our village road safety and prevent any similar accident again.” Yvonne Sheldon

The petition has been signed by 447 people.

Cllr Cox said:

“Following the tragic death of June Baker, residents in Kings Bromley are wanting improved highway and pedestrian safety measures including additional street lighting. “The petition will be presented to Staffordshire County Council at the annual council meeting on 16th May, when I will speak in support of the call for highway improvements in the village, especially along the A515, Yoxall Road and Lichfield Road.” Cllr Richard Cox

Cllr Paul Till, from Kings Bromley Parish Council, said:

“The tragic death of a member of our village community in a hit-and-run incident has crystallised existing traffic concerns, primarily speeding, through Kings Bromley. “The parish council are fully supportive of the petition – which has been signed by 90% of local households – to Staffordshire County Council requesting measures to control speeding, improve streetlighting and for additional pavements. “We are thankful to Cllr Cox for his support in highlighting our concerns. “As a parish council we will continue our action to press for additional safety measures to be implemented to make our village a safer place.” Cllr Paul Till