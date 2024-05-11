A local group is helping to ensure older people in Lichfield don’t feel isolated.

The Lichfield Friendship Centre organises guest speakers and activities such as bowling, walks, lunches, coffee mornings and holidays.

The group had previously enjoyed a membership of 150 people, but saw numbers decline during the Covid pandemic.

But they are now keen to offer a chance for more local older people to make friends.

June Manton, organiser of the lunch parties, joined the Lichfield Friendship Centre after her husband died nine years ago. She said:

“It got me out again and into a new way of life. “Some clubs have cliques and are not welcoming, but here I felt comfortable straight away.” June Manton

Among the regular activities are a weekly tenpin bowling visit in Tamworth, while the lunch programme attracts around 20 people each time.

Walks are organised by Kevin Terry who hopes the weather will mean sessions can go ahead as planned from June.

“Most of the walks are three to four miles long and we take care to choose flat and easy circular routes, usually culminating at a pub or cafe.” Kevin Terry

For more information on joining the Lichfield Friendship Centre call secretary Kathy Viney on 01543 304111 or Lilian Butler 01543 252470.