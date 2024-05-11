Hammerwich Cricket Club will head to Wombourne in a bid to return to winning ways.

The visitors fell just short of victory in their previous encounter, as they lost by 13 runs to Pelsall.

Hammerwich will now face a Wombourne side who have risen to second place in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

However, the hosts have not seen action for a fortnight, as their previous fixture against Cannock was cancelled.

Hammerwich’s second and fourth XI will both play at home this weekend, while the thirds and fifths will play away.