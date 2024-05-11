Lichfield City have confirmed their manager has committed his future to the club.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side narrowly missed out on promotion after finishing second in the Midland Football League Premier Division and then losing in the play-off final.

But boss Ivor Green will have a chance to go one better next season after City confirmed he would be staying on for the 2024-25 campaign.

A club statement said:

“After another fantastic season we want to move quickly to announce Ivor Green and his management team will remain at Lichfield City. “We’re delighted with our progression under Ivor’s stewardship and together we remain fully committed in taking our club further forward.” Lichfield City