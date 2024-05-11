Lichfield Cricket Club will host Tamworth this weekend in the hope of extending their winning run to three games in a row.

Fifties from Callum Heanan and keeper James Foxley guided the city side to a two-wicket victory last time out over Milford Hall.

Lichfield will now take on a Tamworth side who currently sit second from bottom in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

A win for the city side could see them close the 19-point gap between themselves and first-placed Fordhouses.

Elsewhere, both of Lichfield’s second and third teams will take on Springhill.