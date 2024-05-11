Lichfield Ladies will go for glory this weekend as they face Old Albanians in the final of the Papa John’s Intermediate Cup Final at Twickenham.

Molly Stewart will lead her team out as they face one final challenge in a season that has seen them go unbeaten so far.

Lichfield will go into the tie tomorrow (12th May) as favourites having beaten their opponents twice in the league already this season, with the latest outing in mid-March seeing the city side run out 17-12 winners.

A spokesperson for the club said:

“After starting the ladies’ section in 1991, the club developed a very successful side which rose to the top echelons of the then league structure and produced 28 full internationals at various stages, not just for the home nations but also one Dutch and one Swedish representative. “Sarah Hunter, the well known England captain and World Cup winner, was a member of this club for several seasons, while current England internationals Mo Hunt, Amy Cokayne and Emily Scarratt were part of the team when it was effectively broken up following the RFU’s decision to not let Lichfield become a Premiership side. “So a rebuild started and that improving side needed to be restarted two years ago after we agreed to release 18 players to join Leicester Tigers in their bid to gain Premiership status. “The club is very proud of the ladies’ section, from their pioneering origins to the present day structure and culture. “We wish all of the matchday team, the squad, coaches, parents and all of the faithful supporters the very best of luck this weekend.” Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

Kick off at Twickenham is at 3pm and admission is free.