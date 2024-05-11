A session in Lichfield will offer advice on wellbeing and tackling cost of living issues.

It takes place from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesday (15th May) at District Council House on Frog Lane.

Representatives from the local authority’s council tax, benefits and housing team alongside the Job Centre, Citizens Advice Bureau and Lichfield District Community and Voluntary Service.

The sessions are drop in and there is no need to book in advance.

For more information visit the Lichfield District Council website.