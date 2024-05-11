A new campaign to encourage students to attend school has been launched.

It comes as figures reveal a 2.3% drop in attendance in Staffordshire compared to previous years.

As a result, the Little Heroes campaign has been rolled out by Staffordshire county Council.

Selected primary schools will be taking part in a trial to support key stage one pupils to see if activities in the classroom have an impact on attendance.

For pupils struggling with their emotional health, the council has also created a Helpful Heroes workbook to support children to overcome barriers to school.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We are so pleased to be trialing our brand new Little Heroes campaign across the county. “We understand that for some families, getting their children to attend school can be a real challenge, and many children face significant barriers. “Our Little Heroes campaign has been carefully designed to encourage and engage with children about the importance of attending school, and to support children that may be avoiding school due to emotional barriers. “I look forward to seeing the campaign in action and hope that together we can support children in the best way possible, in attending school every day and enjoying some of the best days of their lives.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

For more details visit the Little Heroes campaign website.