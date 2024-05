A night of live entertainment will raise money for a Burntwood community organisation.

Irish folk bank Gan Teideal, tenor Han Zongzhen and Rachel Eyre will perform on 18th May.

There will also be a demonstration by the Mindfulness, Awareness and Martial Arts group.

The event, held at the Lamp Theatre in Brownhills, will raise money for Spark Burntwood.

Tickets are £12 or £15 with a fish and chip supper. For booking details, click here.