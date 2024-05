The latest in the Lunar Lecture series in Lichfield will lift the lid on the history of a 240-year-old company.

An Evening with John Smedley will be held at Erasmus Darwin House at 7.30pm on 23rd May.

The talk by Jane Middleton Smith, archive manager at John Smedley Ltd, will outline the history of the Matlock-based knitwear company as it celebrates the milestone 240th anniversary.

Tickets are £8 and can be booked at erasmusdarwin.org.