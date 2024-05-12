Plans to change the interior layout and exterior appearance of the Lichfield Garrick have been approved.

The city centre theatre’s proposals will see a refresh of the bar and toilet areas as well as the installation of accessible facilities.

The works would also see a redesign of the ramped access to the building and changes to signage and external lighting.

A report accompanying the planning application said:

“The internal proposals will improve general circulation space around the theatre, maximising available space. The proposals also provide the opportunity to update the interiors and provide improved signage and multimedia all in line with the theatres corporate image. “The scheme will also allow the theatre to use the spaces more flexibility for other uses such as smaller break out spaces for community use, meetings, coffee spaces etc. “The entrance will be improved to provide a wider main entrance door, with landscaping and seating adjacent to the ramps and steps. “External lighting has been designed by specialists to provide lighting that will discreetly allow for colour washing of the Wade Street and Castle Dyke facades, which will be programmable by the theatre for events as required. “Together with the proposed lightbox signage, this will provide the theatre with a greater sense of presence and visibility.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.