The city is getting ready to have its “tastebuds tantalised” as the Lichfield Spring Food Festival returns.

The event takes place on 18th and 19th May.

Stalls across the city centre will be serving up tasty treats and delicious drinks.

A spokesperson said:

“With a whopping 140 stalls offering something for everyone, this year promises to be bigger and better than ever before.” Lichfield Food Festival spokesperson

