A local bowling club is running free taster sessions next month.

Lichfield Bowling Club, based at The Bowling Green pub on Friary Road, will welcome people from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday evenings during June.

Equipment and tuition is provided.

A spokesperson said:

“There is no need to book, just turn up. All we ask is that you wear flat shoes and bring your enthusiasm with you to have some fun.

“Children are welcome but must be at least ten to be able to bowl on the green.”

Lichfield Bowling Club spokesperson