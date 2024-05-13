Rock, pop and soul hits will be on offer when a band returns to a Lichfield pub this week.
Change at Baker Street will be at The Feathers on Friday (17th May).
The band will be on stage from 9pm. Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
Rock, pop and soul hits will be on offer when a band returns to a Lichfield pub this week.
Change at Baker Street will be at The Feathers on Friday (17th May).
The band will be on stage from 9pm. Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free.