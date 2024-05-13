A Burntwood community centre is celebrating a funding award which will help it continue to support residents over the next three years.

Spark Burntwood runs a range of activities from its base in Mossbank Avenue, including pregnancy, baby, toddler, parenting and wellbeing sessions alongside financial and crisis support.

It also runs a community fridge which sees volunteers collect surplus fresh produce from supermarkets for people in need while a baby bank offers clothing, toys, equipment, nappies and toiletries.

Spark, which has around 60 volunteers, will receive £65,052 in Community and Voluntary Sector Funding from Lichfield District Council over the next three years.

The money will be used to fund staff to deliver its Connections project which brings together partners to provide services across the community.

Spark’s chief officer Esther Allen said:

“We are delighted to have been chosen to receive this funding which enables us to respond to the changing needs of the community. “Lichfield District Council understands who we are and what we do and does not put up unnecessary barriers. The funding will have a very positive impact.” Esther Allen

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“Spark’s success validates the strategy we set out to follow, that of promoting community power to effect change. “The community knows what it needs and Spark has delivered through its own expertise with the district council helping and supporting where it can.” Cllr Richard Cox