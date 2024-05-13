Bikers took to the roads over the weekend to remember a record-breaking local fundraiser.

The 12th Stephen Sutton Ride Out took place on Sunday (12th May) – two days before the tenth anniversary of his death.

A cavalcade of bikes set out from Lichfield Rugby Club on a route across the local area before a finish at Burntwood Rugby Club.

The event is part of fundraising efforts which have seen almost £6million raised in Stephen’s name for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Click below to see pictures by Bill Hollingshead:

