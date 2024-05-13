Lichfield Cricket Club fell nine runs short of victory against Tamworth.

Tom Stone took four wickets for just 28, as the city-side bowled out the visitors for 147 inside 42 overs.

However, things looked bleak for Lichfield, when they went nine wickets down for a score of 112.

But, an unbeaten 44 from Muhammad Daniyaal wrestled them back to within nine runs of success, before last man Umer Khalid was bowled lbw by Tom Kinson to conclude the hosts’ innings.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s second XI lost away from home while their thirds defeated Springhill by 23 runs.