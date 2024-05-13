The Northern Lights
Picture: Damian Briden

Locals joined people across the UK in getting a rare glimpse of the Northern Lights this weekend.

Damian Briden captured the phenomenon on camera in Streethay.

The lights are caused by charged particles hitting gases in the atmosphere.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

