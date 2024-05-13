Locals joined people across the UK in getting a rare glimpse of the Northern Lights this weekend.
Damian Briden captured the phenomenon on camera in Streethay.
The lights are caused by charged particles hitting gases in the atmosphere.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
Locals joined people across the UK in getting a rare glimpse of the Northern Lights this weekend.
Damian Briden captured the phenomenon on camera in Streethay.
The lights are caused by charged particles hitting gases in the atmosphere.