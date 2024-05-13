A four wicket haul by Sajid Ahmadzai helped Hammerwich secure a 31 run win at Wombourne.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division encounter.

They were reduced to 37-2 by the hosts before a 49 from Andy Malkin and a 43 from Scott Elstone steadied the ship.

Hasan Ali then went on to hit 41 as Hammerwich posted a total of 209.

Wombourne struggled to get their innings going with the bat after Chad Bandrick’s wicket was taken by Ahmadzai with 20 on the scoreboard – before quick fire wickets saw them slip to 30-4.

Hammerwich’s bowlers kept up the pressure as no home batsman reached more than 25, with Scott Elstone taking the final wicket with the help of Brian Fisher’s catch as Wombourne were skittled out for 178.