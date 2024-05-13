A market specialising in vegan goods will return to Lichfield this week.
The event will take place on Market Square from 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday (19th May).
More than 30 traders will be in attendance, selling a range of products and foodstuffs.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
A market specialising in vegan goods will return to Lichfield this week.
The event will take place on Market Square from 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday (19th May).
More than 30 traders will be in attendance, selling a range of products and foodstuffs.