Alrewas fell to a six wicket defeat at Ockbrook and Borrowash.

After winning the toss, the hosts sent the Herons in to bat with the visitors struggling to get their innings going as they slipped to 19-4.

Stephen Cole steadied the ship somewhat with a knock of 32 before being caught by Charlie Birch-Mann off the bowling of Joshua Lacey.

But the damage was being done by Chemar Holder as he took six wickets for just 32 runs as Alrewas were removed for 112 from just 29.4 overs.

The Herons had some early hope as George Brandrick was run out with nine runs on the board.

But Ethan Berlusconi’s 71 before being bowled by Sam van Daesdonk put the hosts back in control as they eased past the total with just four wickets lost.