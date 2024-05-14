The club rugby season may be over but some Burntwood RUFC players are still lacing up their boots to represent Staffordshire.

Kian Carter, Alex Rich and Alex Smail were all in the Staffordshire under 20s line-up that defeated Warwickshire 41-21.

Having already beaten North Midlands, the county side, led by Burntwood head coach Steve Harris, topped the pool and now meet East Midlands in the Midlands final at Walsall RFC on 19th May.

A win would see Staffordshire retain the regional crown and set up a home semi-final against the North of England champions.