Council chiefs have confirmed that a multi-storey car park will close in the coming weeks.

The Birmingham Road facility will be knocked down as part of the development of a new cinema in the former Debenhams unit next door.

The demolition and landscaping project will start on 28th May, with the car park to shut at midnight the day before.

Four shop units in the Three Spires shopping centre will also eventually be demolished as part of the project to help create a public space in front of the new cinema.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“I am very excited that the plans to redevelop this part of the city centre are now being put into action, and we have visible evidence of progress with the demolition of the multi storey car park. “Cawarden, our demolition contractors will be installing hoardings around the site to keep the space safe and tidy and will be installing peep holes for you, your children and even your dog to look through and see the work taking place.” Cllr Andy Smith

While the area is developed, the former car park site will be used as a space for temporary activities by hosting one-off and pop-up retail and food events.

The council said priority for using the plot would be given to local start-ups and businesses.

Operational for more than 50 years, the car park has undergone extensive repairs and maintenance to extend its lifespan.

But the council said data collected last June showed that the facility was underutilised over the past 12 months with an average using of just 26% of the overall capacity.

Cllr Smith added:

“Removing this structure will allow us to transform the area, creating a vibrant hub for leisure activities to be enjoyed by the district’s residents and visitors alike.” Cllr Andy Smith