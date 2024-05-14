Staffordshire County Council is set to take charge of garden waste disposal contracts worth around £2.5million.

The authority is responsible for the service, but up until now it has been paying district and borough council to manage the composting of garden waste in their areas.

Now the county council will be taking over the management of garden waste disposal contracts, paying the contractors directly.

But the district and borough councils will still be responsible for the collection of household waste and recycling, including garden waste, and roadside collections will not be affected.

Cabinet members will be asked to approve the change, and grant authority for officers to start the procurement process, when they meet on Wednesday (15th May).

A report to the meeting says that aligning the garden waste disposal contracts county-wide will allow “economies of scale” to be maximised, ultimately saving taxpayers’ money.

Cllr Mark Deaville, cabinet member for commercial matters, said:

“This move to simplify multiple contracts will save the taxpayer money and maintain services to the district and borough councils. It is part of a wider commitment to provide or commission good quality services for residents at value-for-money prices.” Cllr Mark Deaville

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, added:

“Staffordshire County Council is committed to recycling and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. “The efficient and comprehensive collection and composting of garden waste plays a vital part in the overall progress towards that goal.” Cllr Simon Tagg