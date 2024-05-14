A decision on plans for 109 homes in Fradley has been delayed so councillors can carry out a site visit.

The controversial scheme saw over 100 objections from residents and was due to be debated at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee last night (13th May).

The plans for the 4.5 hectares residential development were recommended for approval by planning officers and would include 31 affordable homes.

But before the application was set to be considered, committee chairman Cllr Thomas Marshall said that the application should be deferred to carry out a site visit.

“I am aware there has been a lot of local interest – and when I say interest I mean probably opposition to this. I think 90 households and a total of 112 letters of objection were received. “I think there are quite a few issues there which, from my perspective, appear to be slightly unresolved. “Deferment is what I would suggest is the right way forward.” Cllr Thomas Marshall

It is hoped a site visit will be carried out within the next two weeks for councillors to be able to assess the situation.

Once that has taken place, the application will then come back to the planning committee for consideration.

Cllr Marshall continued:

“To the members of the public who’ve turned up this evening I do apologise. Whether you will feel as though that is a reasonable way forward of course is a moot point, but in the pursuit of fairness – and I think the ability of the planning committee to get a full appraisal of this situation – we are going to defer this.” Cllr Thomas Marshall