Lichfield’s Finlay Lines showed race-leading pace in the opening two rounds of the 2024 Wera Tools British Kart Championships – but can count himself unlucky to miss out on a podium finish.

The first round saw the city racer take pole and claim a victory in heat one.

The second heat race saw Lines forced to retire on lap six after contact with another driver. It meant he began the final in 18th, but fought back to finish fourth.

The second round saw the city youngster pushed up banking during qualifying meaning he was unable to complete the required number of laps in the session.

In his first heat, Lines made up 13 places. He then climbed 12 spots in his second heat of the day, leaving the Synergy driver to start the final in 13th position.

Lines made his way up to second before finishing the 13-lap race in fourth place, smashing the existing lap record in the process as he just missed out on a spot on the podium.