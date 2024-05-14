A local singer will perform numbers from West End musicals and Hollywood hits at a show in Lichfield.

Jordan Adams’ One Night Only will be at the Garrick on 24th May.

Numbers from the likes of Mamma Mia, The Greatest Showman, Sweeney Todd, The Lion King and Hamilton will be served up by the former Open Mic UK finalist.

A spokesperson for the city theatre said:

“Whether you are a fan of modern day movies and musicals or prefer the classics, this show has something for everyone both young and old. “Join us for a special evening for musical theatre lovers.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £22. For booking details visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call the box office on 01543 412121.