PUBLIC NOTICE

THE MARY SLATER CHARITY

(Registered Charity Number: 215036)

VACANCY FOR A TRUSTEE

The above Charity provides support to persons suffering physical/mental ill health issues or an addiction and to organisations in Lichfield City

The Trust has a maximum of 9 Trustees, 6 of whom are co-opted together with 3 Ex-Officio Trustees – The Bishop of Lichfield, the Mayor and the Sheriff of Lichfield

Vacancies have arisen and the Trust wishes to co-opt Lichfield residents as its Trustees for a term of five years. The appointment is unremunerated

Applicants should be interested in the welfare of Lichfield and its residents

The Trust invites interested persons to apply to the Administrator for an application form

Apply for details to:

Mrs Jane Bethell – Administrator

Mobile No. 07546 966964

or

E: [email protected]

All applications to be received by Friday May 31st, 2024