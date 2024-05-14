Students at a Lichfield school have showcased their talents at a special event.

Rocklands School welcomed parents to enjoy a variety of performances, including dance, singing, memory skills and drumming.

The Rockland’s Got Talent event was judged by Dr Stuart Lawrence, chair of governors Heidi Mosedale and vice chair Jean Powell.

During his visit, Stuart – the younger brother of Stephen Lawrence who was murdered in a racially motivated attack more than 30 years ago – also spoke with children about the importance of positive change.

He said:

“Rocklands truly embodies the principle that every child is important. “The talent showcased, giving each student a moment in the spotlight, has been outstanding.” Dr Stuart Lawrence

The talent show saw the school choir take first prize, while Dominic McDonald came second for his ability to remember flags and the countries they belong to. Third went to William Dobbs, who performed Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds.

Headteacher Jane Mackin said:

“We are so proud of all our pupils as each one gave their all, exceeding expectations and capturing the hearts of the judges. “We all believe in life-long memory making experiences for our children to take with them on their journey. “Having Stuart Lawrence visit and inspire the children about the power of their voices was an invaluable experience.” Jane Mackin