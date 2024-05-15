A staff member from a Lichfield care home will tackle the UK’s highest peak to raise money for charity.

Lauren Lovatt, who works as part of the regulation and quality improvement team for Barchester Healthcare’s The Spires care home, takes on the challenge on 1st June.

She will be raising money for the company’s charitable foundation which supports older people and adults living with a disability or mental health issues.

Lauren has previously climbed Snowdon and taken on other charity challenges. She said:

“This is my first time taking on Ben Nevis and I’m really excited to tackle it – but also very nervous, especially about what the weather might throw at me. “I absolutely love taking on challenges like this, I’m hoping to raise lots of money for the foundation which is a fantastic charity. “I know all the staff, residents and relatives at The Spires are behind me plus I have a great group of people climbing with me and all their support along with the money I’m raising will help me go the distance.” Lauren Lovatt

People can donate to Lauren’s fundraising challenge here.