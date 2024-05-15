The chair of Lichfield District Council has been kept in post for the coming year.

Cllr Ann Hughes took up the role in December after Cllr Derick Cross stepped down from the position.

The Labour representative for Stowe ward was re-elected uncontested at a meeting of the local authority last night (14th May).

She was nominated by her group leader Cllr Sue Woodward, who said:

“It doesn’t seem very long since I nominated her previously and she’s only been chair of the council for a short period, hence the renomination. “I don’t need to convince you any longer that she’s competent and conscientious as well as being very objective and balanced in the way she chairs our meetings. “I also don’t need to remind you of her background as a professor of early modern history, her work in the community, her work on Rosie’s Plaques and the fact she was an expert witness on Gerard Winstanley on Radio 4’s Great Lives programme. “She wears her role as chair with such good grace and without any self-regard. She’s balanced, objective she’s humorous and often self-deprecating.” Cllr Sue Woodward

Cllr Hughes thanked councillors for allowing her to serve a full term of office.

“I am very conscious of your kindness in trusting me for another whole council year. “I do welcome the opportunity to make a bit more of the role than I have had time to do so far.” Cllr Ann Hughes