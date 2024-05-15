A housebuilder says a development near Lichfield is now more than 80% sold.

Barratt Homes has constructed the Fradley Manor scheme off Hay End Lane.

As well as new homes, the development has also seen more than 510 trees planted and 1.7 acres of wildflower meadows created.

Tanya Silk, sales director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said:

“We are delighted to announce that there is just a small selection of properties remaining at our Fradley Manor development. “We’ve enjoyed great success in the community and it’s been fantastic to see the development take shape.” Tanya Silk