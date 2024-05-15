Improvements at Chasewater Country Park are among an £18million investment plan for green spaces across Staffordshire.

Staffordshire County Council said the works over the coming years would include changes to the south shore area and enhancements for the innovation centre.

It comes after country parks across the county saw an increase in visitors following the pandemic.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“In recent years there has been a rediscovery and renewed appreciation of our green spaces, which has seen more and more people using them. “In Staffordshire the council invests millions of pounds on roads, schools, business parks and internet provision to support residents by helping our economy, but we also want to keep investing in the county as a place to live in and enjoy here and now.” Cllr Victoria Wilson

Other plans across Staffordshire include improved facilities on Cannock Chase and enhancing the Staffordshire Way.

Cllr Wilson added:

“Each of these projects is an important flagship project in its own right so we will be researching and developing each one carefully. This will include making sure these projects are inclusive and accessible for visitors. “We will be working closely with partners and we will be involving the public as we develop specific plans. We will be beginning by asking the views of residents, businesses, visitors and other interested groups later this year.” Cllr Victoria Wilson