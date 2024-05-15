An inclusive football team is going from strength to strength after securing accreditation from the Football Association.

AFC Fradley has created the Comets side with the aim of making the beautiful game accessible to everyone.

The team has been set up by coach Mark Jarvis, who is AFC Fradley’s Disability Pathway Champion, and training takes place at Fradley Park Primary School on Saturday mornings.

He said:

“I’m delighted to see my vision take shape and am proud of how much has been achieved in such a short space of time. “Comets Inclusive Football is more than just a team, it’s a community where children with emotional, learning, and physical needs can experience the joy of football. “This venture is a significant leap towards inclusivity, breaking down barriers, and creating equal opportunities for all to enjoy and participate in the sport. “Having built a strong under 12 team, I hope that we can now add further teams for Under 10 and Under 8 age groups.” Mark Jarvis

For more information on the Comets team visit the AFC Fradley website.