A Lichfield group will hear about the history of the cuppa at their next meeting.

The Lichfield Women’s Institute will welcome Sheelagh James for her talk, The Wicked History of Tea, at Beacon Park Village on 12th June.

The session takes place at 7.30pm and follows a visit by magician Mike Jefferies at their last meeting.

A spokesperson said:

“Not only were we stunned by his sleight of hand and some spectacular tricks, but we were also encouraged to appreciate the unexpected, magical moments in our lives.” Lichfield Women’s Institute spokesperson

For more details call 01543 323548 or 01543 742668.