The free Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park is getting ready to celebrate its 25th year.

The concert has become a regular feature in the city’s calendar with live classical music and a fireworks finale.

This year’s event will take place on 7th September and feature the sounds of The City of Lichfield Concert Band before The British Police Symphony Orchestra take on the baton for a string of Proms classics.

There will also be children’s funfair rides and food stalls on offer.

To mark the 25th anniversary, Lichfield District Council will be celebrating each year of the event on social media – and are keen for people to send photos and memories from down the years via the online link.

The local authority’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“I am proud that Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park is such a popular event and is celebrating its 25th year. “I’d like to thank all the sponsors who support Proms each year and our dedicated parks team for their hard work in organising the concert, setting it up and clearing up afterwards. “If you are thinking of coming along for the first time, don’t hesitate. You won’t be disappointed.” Andy Smith