A student at a Lichfield school is racing towards success in the world of competitive cycling.

Arthur Oliver, who joined Maple Hayes Dyslexia School in 2020, has been able to celebrate achievements in the classroom and on two wheels in recent times.

Earlier this year he claimed a third place finish in the Winter Classic XC race at Cannock Chase before taking seventh place finishes in the first round of the Welsh XC Series and the Crank It MTB Series – and then claimed a win in a Crack It Stage Race.

The 14-year-old has also chalked up a third place finish in the West Midlands Cyclo Cross League and the same result in the Regional Championship cyclocross race.

His father Chris Oliver said:

“Arthur’s journey is an inspiration to us all. Despite facing challenges, he continues to push the boundaries and excel in his passion for cycling, and we are just so proud of him and know he will go far in this sport in the future. “Arthur has ridden bikes regularly since he was very young, and his stabilisers were removed when he was three years old. “By the age of five, Arthur was doing jumps on his bike and various other tricks as he began to develop his talent. He then began racing when he was eight.” Chris Oliver

Arthur’s talents have earned him a spot in the regional school of racing for Team GBR in both cyclocross and cross-country mountain biking.

Dr Daryl Brown, co-principal at Maple Hayes Dyslexia School, said:

“We are immensely proud of Arthur and his outstanding achievements in the world of cycling. “His dedication and skill are a testament to his character, and we look forward to witnessing his continued success.” Dr Daryl Brown