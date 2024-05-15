Bosses at a train company have confirmed that an hourly fast service to Lichfield Trent Valley could begin running early next year.

The news follows talks between Lichfield’s MP and senior figures from Avanti West Coast, including managing director Andy Mellor.

Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant said the West Coast Main Line services would provide “a significant economic boost” for the area:

“Avanti has confirmed to me that as from early next year and fully operational by mid-2026 – possibly sooner – they will be running an hourly fast service to and from Lichfield Trent Valley. “This will be in addition to the slower hourly service provided by London Northwestern Railway and will provide excellent connectivity between Lichfield, London and the North. “The weekday service to London will take around one hour 15 minutes and will stop at Tamworth and one other destination, which is likely to be Nuneaton, Rugby or Milton Keynes before arriving at Euston. “Subject to engineering works, an hourly service is also planned for the weekend though some trains will take a little longer and have extra stops. “We have never had such a good rail service to the south and north before from Lichfield and this marks a major improvement in connectivity. It will provide a significant economic boost to the area making it an even more attractive place to live.” Sir Michael Fabricant