A team of students at a Lichfield school are celebrating after winning the regional round of the Young Enterprise competition.

The King Edward VI School group developed the Growing Green kit which provides everything necessary to grow sunflowers and compete with other family members to see whose can be the tallest.

The team of 16 and 17 year olds said the initiative was designed to help build connections with loved ones in a “fun and eco-friendly way” as well as promoting gardening amongst different generations through shared experiences.

The team’s mentor, Alison Muir, head of procurement at Selfridges, said:

“The Growing Green product is much more than a collection of items – it has the power to bring families together and promote wellbeing across the generations. “I can’t wait to see what impact they can have by bringing this product to the marketplace.” Alison Muir

The team, which includes Charlie Vernon, Emily Coppinger, Oliver Harris, William Roberts, William Fox, Oliver Nicholl and Isabelle Sargent, will now compete in the Midlands final later this month.

Managing director Charlie said:

"We want to promote the importance of spending time with loved ones and family, building relationship and bonds before it's too late".

Sir Michael Fabricant, MP for Lichfield, said:

“I heartily endorse the Young Enterprise programme – the experience it gives them can help make these students of today the Richard Bransons or Elon Musks of tomorrow.” Sir Michael Fabricant

More details are available at Growing-green.net.