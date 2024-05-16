A treasure trove of “eclectic” antiques collected by a Staffordshire family over half a century is being sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

The contents of The Grange in Perton will be go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 2oth and 21st May.

The property was built in 1926 and industrialist Fred Cooper moved in with his family in 1969.

Fred died in 1990, but it remained the family’s home until his wife Betty died earlier this year aged 92.

Catalogued across more than 150 lots, auctioneer Richard Winterton said the contents of The Grange evoke the history and quality of a bygone lifestyle.

“Fred had a passion for history and the arts – his keen sense of humour and unconventional attitude comes across in the eclectic array of furniture, paintings and antiques he carefully curated. “He chose wisely and had a keen eye for classical pieces with wide and varied taste erring on the side of quality.” Richard Winterton

Mr Cooper bought many items from house auctions himself, although three of the largest paintings were already in situ and were purchased along with the property when the family moved in.

One of these is an oil on canvas by John Brett ARA of MacLeod’s Maidens, Skye. Signed and dated 1884, the work was exhibited at the Royal Academy at the time of original purchase that year and is estimated to sell for up to £1,500.

Other paintings include The Encounter by Emil Rau – an alpine scene signed and dated 1900, estimated at £1,500 to £2,000.

A large selection of silver from the property includes an Edward VII silver desk stand used by the Prince of Wales in 1923 estimated at £600 to £800.

Made by Catchpole and Williams Ltd London 1903, the stand bears the engraving ‘I was used by H.R.H. The Prince of Wales KCMG on the occasion of his visit to the Town Hall Wolverhampton 13th June 1923’.

Later the Duke of Windsor, the Prince of Wales in 1923 went on to become Edward VIII and abdicated the throne in 1936 after ruling for less than a year in order to marry twice-divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson.

Senior valuer Sarah Williams said:

“What an impressive treasure trove of all manner of antiques and collectables lovingly curated over many years. “It has been a delight to catalogue and research.” Sarah Williams

The auction catalogue can be viewed online at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.