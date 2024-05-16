Councillors in Lichfield have partnered with a charity to work towards eliminating period poverty.

As part of the link-up with Period Power, free pads and tampons can now be found at Darwin Hall, Curborough Community Centre, Cruck House, and Boley Park Community Hall.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins said:

“More than one quarter of people who menstruate have struggled to afford period products in the last year and had to cope by using makeshift materials.

“Good menstrual health is critical, and no one should feel stressed or anxious about their periods.

“There is still a stigma around menstruation and many people experience shame or embarrassment. Providing free products helps to break down these barriers.

“It is World Menstrual Health Awareness day on 28th May and we hope that these small actions can create significant positive changes in the lives of others.”

