Students at a Lichfield school have been praised for their fundraising efforts.

Youngsters in each house at The Friary School choose a local charity or good cause to support.

This year has seen the total raised pass £8,000. The organisations to benefit include The Max and George Trust, Lichfield Foodbank, St Giles Hospice and the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Elsewhere, Sixth Form students have been working with Lichfield St Chad Rotary in their Interact Club and continue to raise funds for for other good causes, including £1,000 for mental health support groups thanks to a charity football match in partnership with Lichfield City FC.

The Friary School’s headteacher Matt Allman said:

“We encourage our students to think about those living around them and they recognise that fund-raising for local charities boosts the quality of life for all of us in our district. “The monies raised have largely stemmed from student leaders and volunteers and reflect our development of skills for adult and working life. “Equally, our wonderful Friary families have clearly done their bit in contributing such generous amounts to the local causes.” Matt Allman