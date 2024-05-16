The next edition of The Lichfield and Burntwood Independent newspaper is out – and we’re making some changes to where you can collect a copy.

The sixth edition is packed full of local news, what’s on and sports stories and will continue to be distributed through collection points across the district.

But unfortunately due to a demand for payment from a third party to distribute via a number of supermarkets, we will no longer be available in some locations including Tesco and Morrisons stores.

Editor Ross Hawkes said:

“It’s obviously disappointing that a community-run initiative put together entirely by volunteers and designed to ensure people have access to trusted local news comes at a price for supermarket companies who often promote their community-focused activities. “The local teams in store have been brilliantly supportive and have been pleased to see so many people going in to collect a copy. Unfortunately, the decision has been taken at a national level to put a price on the cost of using the sites that we cannot afford. “But we will still be distributing 7,500 copies across Lichfield and Burntwood at existing and new locations so our readers will still be able to get their hands on a copy of the paper – and if you don’t have a local pick up site get in touch with your local businesses and venues to ask them to contact us to become a collection point. “There’s also the opportunity to support us directly by signing up for one of our membership packages with the benefit of a copy of the paper delivered to your door. “We can’t rely solely on advertising income so reader support is really critical to help us continue covering the costs of producing your newspaper in the long term.” Ross Hawkes

For an updated list of collection points or to sign up as a collection point for the newspaper visit the link here. Volunteers will be dropping copies off at the sites on the link throughout the day.